21 November 2023

Issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation were discussed

On November 20, 2023, in Beijing, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev took part in the third meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese working group on ensuring the security of economic cooperation facilities.

During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on the current agenda of bilateral relations, and it was noted that the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically and consistently developing in many aspects.

The parties paid special attention to the progress in implementing the decisions of the previous meeting of the Working Group, and also determined the priorities for further interaction in this direction.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on current issues of an international and regional nature.