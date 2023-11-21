Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,577 in the last 365 days.

CGG Sells its Stake in ARGAS to TAQA  

Paris, France – November 21, 2023

CGG announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") to sell its entire 49% stake in Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS). The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to satisfying relevant conditions.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO CGG, said “The sale of our stake in ARGAS marks a final step in the strategic plan that we launched back in 2018 to become an asset-light company, by exiting the data acquisition services business and strengthening the focus on our differentiated high-end technology businesses. We look forward to continuing to provide the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and TAQA with our high-end subsurface imaging and seismic acquisition systems to support their business objectives and playing our part in the successful development of energy and low-carbon resources in the Middle East region.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide.

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

CGG Sells its Stake in ARGAS to TAQA  

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more