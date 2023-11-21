ORION CORPORATION

INVESTOR NEWS

21 NOVEMBER 2023 at 08:30 EET



Phase 3 Clinical Trials with ODM-208 (MK-5684) posted to ClinicalTrials.gov database

Two new Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ODM-208 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) have been posted to the ClinicalTrials.gov website. The studies are not yet recruiting patients.

Further information is available on ClinicalTrials.gov

About ODM-208/MK-5684

ODM-208 (or MK-5684) is an investigational oral, non-steroidal and selective inhibitor of the CYP11A1 enzyme discovered and developed by Orion for the treatment of hormone-dependent cancers, such as prostate cancer. ODM-208 is being developed through a collaboration with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc. Rahway NJ USA).

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations

Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

e-mail: tuukka.hirvonen@orion.fi

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.