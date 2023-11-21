Bishop Josep Rossello to lead NAMS

After three decades of steadfast dedication and the visionary leadership of The Revd. Canon Dr. Jon Shuler, PhD, NAMS (New Anglican Missionary Society) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Servant General, ushering in a next chapter in the organization’s remarkable journey.

NAMS, which began as a North American missionary society, expanded into a global religious order of church planters under the guidance and vision of Jon Shuler, and the oversight of Archbishop Moses Tay and Bishop Albert Vun.

The position of Servant General will be assumed by Bishop Josep Rossello, who has been a NAMS Companion for 12 years and currently serves as the Global Bishop Guardian of NAMS.

Bishop Josep brings a wealth of experience and expertise to NAMS, having dedicated almost 20 years to global church planting and the growth of vibrant and healthy churches around the world. He has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Great Commission, fostering partnerships and equipping disciples for effective church planting.

The Global Leadership Team and the Global Council of Guardian Bishops express their gratitude and deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by Jon Shuler throughout his tenure as the founder and Servant General. Under his visionary leadership, NAMS has flourished from its humble beginnings into a dynamic global community, empowering countless individuals to become church planters in their nations.

Jon Shuler’s legacy will forever be remembered as a catalyst for discipleship, growth and church planting around the world, and inspiring the entire NAMS community to passionately pursue the call of God in their lives. His tireless efforts and relentless dedication have shaped NAMS into the unique religious order it is today.

The appointment of Bishop Josep signifies an exciting new era for NAMS. With a clear vision and deep commitment to fulfilling the Great Commission, Josep Rossello is poised to build on the firm foundation laid by Jon Shuler and lead NAMS into new frontiers. This appointment reflects the commitment to continued growth, global pioneer church planting outreach, and the establishment of vibrant communities of faith among the nations.

As NAMS embarks on this new chapter, the religious order remains steadfast in its call to raise up church planters, empower disciples, and transform communities with the power of the Gospel. The Global Leadership Team and the entire NAMS network looks forward to this new season.

Please join us in congratulating Bishop Josep Rossello on his appointment as the new Servant General of NAMS. Please join us in pray that, under his leadership, NAMS will continue to impact lives, ignite hearts, and advance the Kingdom of God throughout the world.