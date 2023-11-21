Two Arrests Made in Robberies in the First District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce two arrests have been made in connection with robberies that occurred on Friday, November 17, 2023, in the First District.
Armed Robbery (Gun) Theft One (Stolen Auto)
- At approximately 8:37 p.m., at the intersection of 3rd and K Streets Southeast the suspects approached the victim who was seated in their vehicle. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle but were involved in an accident a short time later. The suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene.
CCN: 23188791
Robbery (Force and Violence)
- At approximately 10:58 p.m., in the 500 block of 12th Street, Northeast, the suspects approached the victim. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.
CCN: 23188867
On Friday, November 17, 2023, 18-year-old Jeremiah Hughes, of District Heights, MD, and 19-year-old Allen Harris, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses. Mr. Harris was also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.
