MPD Arrests Teens for String of Carjackings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce two arrests in several armed carjackings that occurred across the District.

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim(s) at the location. At least one suspect displayed a firearm and demanded their vehicle. In each offense, the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

 

  • Armed Carjacking: On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the 900 block of 9th Street Northeast. CCN: 23177736
  • Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at approximately 4:12 a.m. in the 6900 block of Blair Road Northwest. CCN: 23179561
  • Armed Carjacking: On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at approximately 12:03 a.m in the 1400 block of G Street Northwest. CCN: 23182832

 

On Monday, November 20, 2023, two 15-year-old juvenile males, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Carjacking.

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

