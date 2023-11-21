PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 17, 2023 "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," says Bong Go as he personally gives relief to fire victims in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his commitment to assisting Filipinos in times of need. On Friday, November 17, he personally visited and provided assistance to more than a hundred fire victims in Barangay Kapitan Tomas Monteverde, Agdao, Davao City. Addressing the affected families during a relief effort at the barangay gymnasium, Go expressed his sympathy for those impacted by the fire. He then assured them of his steadfast support and reiterated his dedication to helping communities overcome challenges and rebuild their lives. "Alam kong mahirap ang masunugan. Parang back to zero talaga. Pero tandaan natin magsumikap lang tayo. Ang pera kikitain natin, ang damit malalabhan natin yan, ang damit mabibili natin 'yan. Pero ang perang kikitain hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Ang importante buhay tayo. Magtulungan lang tayong lahat. Nandito kami at ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno," underscored Go. Together with Councilors Richlyn "Che-Che" Justol-Baguilod and Al Ryan Alejandre, and Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Barangay Captain Robert Diaz, among others, Go provided grocery packs, water containers, masks, vitamins, shirts, and snacks to 318 affected families. He also gave away bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. Department of Health (DOH) representatives provided hygiene kits, additional masks, and vitamins. Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority (NHA), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assessed the beneficiaries who may qualify for their respective housing and livelihood assistance to further help them recover. As a legislator, Go principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act. This legislation mandates the BFP to initiate and execute a comprehensive ten-year modernization program. The program includes the procurement of modern fire equipment, the recruitment of additional firefighters, and the provision of specialized training, among others. "Kaya ako bilang inyong senador, nag-file ako (ng batas, itong) Bureau of Fire and Protection Modernization (Act) para sa mga bagong gamit sa ating mga bumbero, at education campaign para turuan kayo na mag-ingat. Kapag may nasunog na bahay damay talaga ang mga kapitbahay kaya nakikiusap ako na magtulungan lang tayo mga kababayan," said Go. Apart from the assistance provided, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also informed his fellow Davaoeños that medical assistance programs are available at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in the city. Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate, DOH-run hospitals and other public hospitals can have their own Malasakit Centers to provide faster and more convenient access to medical assistance particularly for poor and indigent patients. There are now 159 operational centers in the country since the program was initiated in 2018. More than ten million Filipinos have benefitted from the Malasakit Centers so far according to DOH. The senator also emphasized his effort to establish Super Health Centers in eleven strategic areas across Davao City, aiming to bring essential public health services closer to communities in need. Super Health Centers will offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Go also highlighted the passage of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law, signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., on August 24, marks a substantial stride in bringing specialized medical care closer to underserved rural areas. The legislation mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It is a manifestation of the government's commitment to enhancing access to healthcare across the country. There are specialty centers inside SPMC, which include cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC and the acquisition of ambulances. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. "Ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go. Go also recognized the leadership and service of fellow Davaoeño officials, particularly Vice President Sara Duterte, Congressman Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, as well as city councilors and barangay leaders during the activity. He expressed his support for their efforts in bringing government services closer to the people and promoting development in the region. On the same day, Go attended the 25th anniversary of Citi Hardware in the city.