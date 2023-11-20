PHILIPPINES, November 20 - Press Release

November 21, 2023 Cayetano urges COA to conduct pre-audit of government projects Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday suggested to the Commission on Audit (COA) to look into the conduct of pre-auditing government projects to see if it can help the commission enhance its effectiveness and efficiency in carrying out its mandate. "Over the years, since the 1987 Constitution, COA has found the strength or the means of coming out with reports on issues of public interests that has put us on the right path," Cayetano said in his interpellation during the plenary debate for the 2024 budget of the commission on November 20, 2023. But while the COA is "essential to our democracy," Cayetano said the commission should consider looking into pre-audit mechanisms especially for big projects to prevent possible misuse of public funds. He said this is important because once a project is already ongoing and the COA later finds in a post-audit that it is disallowed, "paano mo ibabalik ang [pera]?" Cayetano recalled that during the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games organized by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) which he chaired, the committee often sought assistance from auditors from COA before implementing activities. "We had to have meetings with COA to clarify certain things. Looking back, I wouldn't have minded na magkaroon ng pre-audit, rather than each and every time na may umangal [ay mage-explain ka]," he said. He then asked Senator Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, if instituting pre-audit would require more time and budget for the commission, and suggested seeking guidance from COA retirees when it comes to determining which projects can be pre-audited. "I may suggest that between January to March the commission to study it and whether certain amount and certain agencies ay kailangan talaga ng pre-audit, so in 2025 they can implement it," he said. "Y'ung mga magre-retire o nag-retire na na taga-COA, they are also a good source. Masasabi naman nila sa inyo kung ano yung kailangan ng pre-audit at ano ang hindi," he added. Cayetano concluded his interpellation by expressing the Senate's willingness to assist newly-appointed COA Chairperson Gamaliel Asis Cordoba in implementing innovations that he deems necessary for the commission. "If there are innovations by the new chairperson that you think would really enhance your capability of sniffing out irregularities and anomalies, this Senate is more than open to finding ways, whether through legislation or special provisions," he said. Cayetano, hinikayat ang COA na gumawa ng pre-audit sa mga proyekto ng pamahalaan Inirerekomenda ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano noong Lunes sa Commission on Audit (COA) na suriin ang pagsasagawa ng pre-audit sa mga proyekto ng pamahalaan upang mapabuti ang pagpapatupad ng mandato nito. "Over the years, since the 1987 Constitution, COA has found the strength or the means of coming out with reports on issues of public interests that has put us on the right path," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang interpellation sa plenary debate para sa 2024 budget ng komisyon nitong November 20, 2023. Ayon kay Cayetano, bagamat "essential" sa demokrasya ang COA, dapat nitong suriin ang pre-audit mechanisms lalo na sa mga malalaking proyekto ng pamahalaan upang maiwasan ang pang-aabuso sa paggamit ng public funds. Mahalaga ito dahil kapag ang isang proyekto ay nasimulan na, mahirap nang ibalik ang pondo na ginamit para dito. Ibinahagi ni Cayetano na noong 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games na inorganisa ng Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) na kanyang pinamumunuan, madalas humingi ng tulong ang komite sa COA auditors bago ipatupad ang mga gawain. "We had to have meetings with COA to clarify certain things. Looking back, I wouldn't have minded na magkaroon ng pre-audit, rather than each and every time na may umangal [ay mage-explain ka]," wika niya. Tinanong ni Cayetano si Senator Sonny Angara, chair ng Senate Committee on Finance, kung ang pagsasakatuparan ng pre-audit ay mangangailangan ng dagdag na panahon at budget para sa komisyon. Inirekomenda din niya na humingi ito ng gabay mula sa mga nagretirong empleyado ng COA pagdating sa pagtukoy kung aling proyekto ang kailangan ng pre-audit. "I may suggest that between January to March the commission to study it and whether certain amount and certain agencies ay kailangan talaga ng pre-audit, so in 2025 they can implement it," sabi niya. "Y'ung mga magre-retire o nag-retire na na taga-COA, they are also a good source. Masasabi naman nila sa inyo kung ano yung kailangan ng pre-audit at ano ang hindi," dagdag niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang interpellation, inihayag ni Cayetano na handa ang Senado na makipagtulungan kay COA Chairperson Gamaliel Asis Cordoba sa pagsasakatuparan ng mga innovation na sa tingin nito'y kinakailangan ng komisyon. "If there are innovations by the new chairperson that you think would really enhance your capability of sniffing out irregularities and anomalies, this Senate is more than open to finding ways, whether through legislation or special provisions," wika niya.