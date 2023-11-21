Submit Release
Manifestation of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the DOT budget plenary

November 21, 2023

MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS DURING THE DOT BUDGET PLENARY

Salamat kaayu, Mr. President... daghang salamat, Mr. President, maraming salamat kina Senator Jinggoy, Senator Nancy who took immediate action on this when I brought to her attention, to Senator Pia, the Majority Leader, all colleagues who came together this midnight to make things right. Sa huli kasi higit sa lahat tungkol ito sa respeto kasi hindi po tayo gumagamit ng sense of entitlement, ginagawa lang natin at ginagawa namin dito sa Senado ang aming tungkulin, ang aming mandato.

I am a proud member of the minority, and I take offense if our modest Senate President will not, as the Senate President of our institution being texted such messages. Salamat kaayu to Sec Frasco for her apology and the apology as well of another official of the DOT who met us in front near the lounge. I heard the apology of the person concerned, but I think moving forward, words must be followed by action. Pag-wasto sa ginawa niya hindi lang sa ilang indibidwal natin pero sa buong institusyon natin, so I hope things can set right in the next days. At hindi lamang sa Senado pati sa publiko na sumusubaybay sa trabaho namin over the past two weeks. They at least, I think, appreciate the seriousness with which we do our work, anumang oras, gaano man kami kapagod o hindi pagod dahil sa huli, higit sa lahat, tungkol sa respeto at ang respetong ibinibigay ng mga Senador sa aming trabaho. Salamat kaayu, Mr. President.

