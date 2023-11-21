Statement of Senator Win Gatchalian on the the fraudulent actions of Ryan Lester Dino, alias David Luis Tan, Carlo Africa Maderazo

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release
November 21, 2023

I strongly denounce the fraudulent actions of Ryan Lester Dino, alias David Luis Tan, Carlo Africa Maderazo, and three others who falsely asserted their affiliation with me while engaging in criminal activities.

I categorically affirm that these individuals were never, under any circumstances, employed by my office, the Commission on Appointments (CA), or the Philippine Senate. They were never granted the authority to conduct any business on my behalf. I will make sure that this syndicate faces the full force of the law and is dealt with decisively.

I commend the National Bureau of Investigation for swiftly apprehending these individuals. Nananawagan rin ako sa lahat ng mga nabiktima ng grupong ito na isiwalat ang kanilang mga iligal na gawain upang maiwasang makapambiktima muli ng ating mga kababayan.

Again, let me be crystal clear: I will vehemently oppose any wrongdoing within or outside my office, and I will never authorize any individual to transact on behalf of my office.

