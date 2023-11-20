PHILIPPINES, November 20 - Press Release

November 21, 2023 Robin Resolution Urges PCO to Strengthen Public Awareness on WPS Issue To counter the threats from propaganda, misinformation and fake news on the West Philippine Sea issue - especially amid the rise of social media - Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla spurred Malacanang's communication arm to strengthen public awareness on the matter. In Senate Resolution 864, Padilla urged the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) to "communicate to the public in an understandable way" the relevant legal documents, international treaties and bilateral and multilateral agreements on government's actions in the West Philippine Sea. "As the nation's security landscape continues to evolve, it is incumbent upon the PCO to provide clear, up-to-date and accurate information on matters of public concern relating to the security challenges confronting our country," Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, said in his resolution. "Coinciding with the seriousness of this issue is the risk of spreading propaganda, misinformation, and fake news with the advent of social media, which can greatly impact our pursuit of good governance and ultimately undermine democracy," he added. Padilla noted the territorial claim in the West Philippine Sea issue remains a primary national interest in the Philippines, since the government's filing of an arbitration case against China under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in January 2013, which was ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016. Also, he pointed out President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. stressed in his State of the Nation Addresses (SONAs) in 2022 and 2023 that the government will continue to uphold its sovereign rights and preserve territorial integrity in defense of rules-based international order. On the other hand, he said Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez had noted in the aftermath of the Ayungin Shoal incident last August that the continuing tension between China and the Philippines over the WPS is "far more serious than how people perceive it is." Under Padilla's resolution, the PCO is to communicate to the public various treaties and documents that served as the basis of the Philippines' policies and actions surrounding the territorial dispute in the WPS, including: * the UNCLOS

* 2016 Arbitral Ruling

* US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty

* Reciprocal Access Agreement "It is understood that matters that may have repercussions or may compromise the nation's defense and security are naturally excluded from any public information and awareness campaign," he added. Resolution in Robin, Hinimok ang PCO para Palakasin ang Public Awareness sa WPS Issue Upang kontrahin ang banta mula sa propaganda, misinformation at fake news sa West Philippine Sea issue - lalo na sa panahong malakas ang social media - hinimok ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang communication arm ng Malacanang para palakasin ang public awareness dito. Sa Senate Resolution 864, nais ni Padilla na tiyakin ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO) na maintindihan ng publiko ang mga dokumento at kasunduan sa likod ng mga kilos ng pamahalaan sa West Philippine Sea. "As the nation's security landscape continues to evolve, it is incumbent upon the PCO to provide clear, up-to-date and accurate information on matters of public concern relating to the security challenges confronting our country," ani Padilla, ang tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media. "Coinciding with the seriousness of this issue is the risk of spreading propaganda, misinformation, and fake news with the advent of social media, which can greatly impact our pursuit of good governance and ultimately undermine democracy," dagdag nito. Ani Padilla, ang territorial claim ng Pilipinas sa West Philippine Sea ay "primary national interest" mula noong ihinain ng Pilipinas ang arbitration case laban sa China sa ilalim ng United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) noong Enero 2013. Nanalo ang Pilipinas sa kaso noong 2016. Dagdag niya, ipinunto ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. noong State of the Nation Addresses (SONA) niya noong 2022 at 2023 na patuloy na paninindigan ng Pilipinas ang sovereign rights at territorial integrity nito, base sa "rules-based international order." Ipinunto rin ni Padilla ang pahayag ni Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez na dahil sa mga pangyayari sa Ayungin Shoal noong Agosto, ang tensyon sa pagitan ng Tsina at Pilipinas sa WPS ay "far more serious than how people perceive it is." Sa resolusyon ni Padilla, ipapaliwanag ng PCO ang dokumento at kasunduan na naging basehan ng mga polisiya at kilos ng Pilipinas tungkol sa isyu sa WPS, kasama ang: * UNCLOS

* 2016 Arbitral Ruling

* US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty

* Reciprocal Access Agreement "It is understood that matters that may have repercussions or may compromise the nation's defense and security are naturally excluded from any public information and awareness campaign," ani Padilla.