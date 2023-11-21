[Investment Promotion] Total Investment Amount in First Ten Months Exceeded Last Year’s Annual Figure: 213 Investment Projects Creat 805 Jobs

MACAU, November 21 - Investment promotion is a significant engine boosting the appropriate economic diversification. In the first ten months of this year, the Investor’s “One-stop” Service of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) received 292 new investment proposals and assisted 213 of them, which created 805 jobs and involved investments amounting to MOP 1.299 billion, exceeding the annual investment amount of 2022. More than 40% (91 projects) of the assisted investment projects are related to the “1+4” industries.

During the pandemic from 2020 to 2022, IPIM’s Investor’s “One-stop” Service received 820 new investment proposals, of which 552 were assisted, involving a cumulative investment amount of more than MOP 2.1 billion and creating over 1,600 jobs.

Implementation of CONFEX (motivating investment with MICE events) bringing more than 4,300 business talks in the first 10 months

IPIM continues to adopt the approach of “pre-event positioning, throughout-event follow-up and post-event tracking” to promote the Macao-Hengqin business advantages via MICE events, thus helping enterprises implement their investment projects. In the MICE events organised/co-ordinated by IPIM, IPIM contacted with 392 exhibitors and received 57 investment proposals, and 23 projects were successfully implemented. These completed investment projects, covering different industries such as big health, high technology, cultural tourism and trade, and environmental protection, were proposed by the investors from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), the Chinese mainland and other places.

In order to assist enterprises in business expansion, IPIM pro-actively organises business matching sessions at MICE and trade events that bring together industry representatives from all across the world. In the first ten months this year, IPIM facilitated more than 4,300 business talks.

Promoting the business advantages of Macao-Hengqin integration

Since the establishment of the administrative authority of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone) in September 2021, IPIM and the economic and trade departments of the Co-operation Zone have been jointly working on the Macao-Hengqin investment promotion, and continued to attend and organise trade events at home and abroad, including ASEAN regions, to attract international resources with the presence and competitive edge of the Macao-Hengqin integrated development. IPIM has also provided a convenient service – the “Cross-border Business Registration Services in the Co-operation Zone” to assist Macao enterprises in business registration in the Co-operation Zone, achieving a lower time cost for investors. As of the end of October 2023, IPIM has completed 37 cases of business registration for Macao investors. Besides, IPIM has also received 44 investment projects referred by the Co-operation Zone and assisted 16 of them in setting up their operations in Macao.

Wisely leveraging Macao’s advantages as a China-PSCs platform to expand business

In order to help enterprises wisely leverage Macao’s advantages as a China-PSCs platform and boost the trade and investment collaboration among enterprises in the mainland, PSCs and Macao, IPIM provided support to 155 enterprises and institutions for 238 times through its “China-PSC Business Compass” services in the first ten months of this year. IPIM has helped a number of projects introduce wine products of PSCs into the mainland chain stores, taking Macao as an entry point, assisted Macao enterprise in investing in photovoltaic projects in PSCs, bulk procurement of agricultural products from PSCs by the mainland and Macao enterprises, and helping Portuguese enterprises start up their operations in Macao and Hengqin.

In accordance with the work requirements of the “Appropriately Diversified Economic Development Plan of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”, IPIM will enhance its function of investment promotion, further implement the work of CONFEX, and strive to attract more projects related to the “1+4” industries to Macao, aiming to contribute to the appropriate economic diversification, improve employment opportunities, and sustain the good momentum of economic recovery.