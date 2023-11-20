TEAM Solomon takes pride in the Pacific Games 2023 opening ceremony

HOST Team Solomon was the happiest team out of the 24 countries at the spectacular opening ceremony of the XVII Pacific Games 2023 at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Led by weightlifting golden queen Jenlyn Wini, Team Solomon paraded into the new state of an Art stadium in colorful outfits of blue, green and yellow.

They were treated to a rapturous welcome by more than 10,000 spectators, guests and officials as they took their turn for the team presentation.

The excitement of the much awaited opening ceremony commenced when the previous hosts of the Pacific Games in 2019, Samoa, led the parade after an introductory performance from our very own performers.

The excitement continued as each pacific country paraded in from the four corners of the field with backup cheers from the spectators and displayed their national flags.

Team Solomon, in a demonstration of culture and unity, shared a moment of joy and laughter as they paraded together to the center stage before assembling to their allocated sitting area.

In support of Team Solomon, the crowd keeps cheering and applauding the team, which makes the opening ceremony memorable and spectacular.

The highlights of the opening ceremony were the performance by Dreamcast representing the culture of nine provinces that make up the country, the final arrival of the Pacific Games 2023 Baton and fireworks.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in declaring the 2023 Pacific Games acknowledged the significant contributions that made the games possible, adding that the Pacific Games carry the true spirit of the Pacific.

“It has strengthened the friendship and bonds between the people and governments of the Pacific region. These exceptional facilities and infrastructure will benefit the Games and leave incredible legacies that will serve future generations of Solomon Islanders.”

Prime Minister Sogavare also publicly acknowledged all Games sponsors, the Games organizing committee, and the National Hosting Authority for a well-rehearsed official opening and the next two weeks of sports events that reflect the solidarity of our people, our country, and the region.

The ‘2023 Pacific Games Baton Relay’ which made its 100-day journey across the country’s span, attests to the power of Sport and the Games, to inspire, to elevate, and to ‘give joy’ to our Solomon Islanders as proud hosts of the 17th Pacific Games.

“Preparing for these Games has been the experience of a lifetime. We have lived the theme for the 2023 Pacific Games. We faced multiple challenges, we celebrated our resilience, and through the Games, we united our country.”

The athletes of the Pacific must now take on the mantle to……“challenge yourselves, celebrate our Pacific diversity, and unite our region,” the jubilant Prime Minister said.

