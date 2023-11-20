TEAM SOLOMON CHASE FOR 40 GOLD MEDALS BEGINS.

Team Solomon’s chase for 40 gold medals in the XVII Pacific Games 2023 begins to a bright start with 3 first gold medals from country’s flag bearer and weightlifting queen Jenlyn Wini today at the Maranatha Hall.

She scooped the first three gold medals for Team Solomon in the women’s 55 kilogram division Snatch and Clean and Jerk category.

Ms. Wini lived up to her words prior to the game to bag the first gold medal for the country.

She lifted 82 kg in Snatch and 108 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

Another promising weightlifter, Loral Maelosia, also added three silvers in the 55 kg division.

They have made the country proud by raising the national anthem in the presence of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Sogavare was given the honor of presenting the first gold medal ceremony of the Pacific Games 2023.

The jubilant gold medalist Jenlyn Wini emphases that she has started the chase for the gold medal for the country and expect others athletes to follow suit.

“I have started the gold medal now and am looking forward to those who are yet to compete for another win.

She also commends her colleague’s athletes for scooping medals for the country and wishes every athlete all the best.

Solomon Island’s Philip Masi also collected silver and two bronze medals for Team Solomon in the men’s 55 kilogram division Snatch and Clean and Jerk category.

Wini hopes to collect more gold for Team Solomon in her 59 kilogram category.

Team Solomon Press