Japan boosts Geological Survey with modern equipment

The Government of Japan this week has boosted the Geological Survey Division of the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE) with the state-of-the-art laboratory equipment delivered on Sunday.

The Geological Survey Division plays a critical role in conducting vital research and analysis in the fields of geology and mineral resources. The donation includes essential equipment including a portable core drill machine, benchtop pH and EC meters, a hot plate, a centrifuge, an ion chromatograph, a carbon and Sulphur analyser, an XRF spectrometer, a Gas Chromatograph and a pickup truck.

This significant support not only cements the strong bond between the two Nations but also highlights the spirit of international cooperation and mutual advancement.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Chris Vehe conveyed his deepest appreciation to the Japanese government for their unwavering support and belief in the power of knowledge and technology to transform lives and uplift communities.

“This gesture is a clear demonstration of their benevolence and commitment to our nation’s progress,” Dr. Vehe said.

Japan’s global recognition for innovation and scientific exploration is well-founded as this donation, reflecting their commitment to fostering scientific excellence across borders, exemplifies their belief in our potential to make significant contributions to the global Geoscience community.

These advanced tools will sustain and boost the Division’s capacity on in-depth studies and analysis, enabling a deeper understanding of our natural resources and their environmental impacts.

They represent a leap forward in empowering our Geoscientists and researchers to explore and identify more mineral occurrences and identified mineral resource in the country as the equipment assists in providing quality Geoscience data gathering for informed policy making for sustainable solutions in mining, petroleum, minerals, and water resources.

Dr. Vehe acknowledged the vital role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and others involved in making this invaluable collaboration a reality.

“Your dedication and hard work in fostering these international ties are truly commendable and deeply appreciated. This donation is not just a contribution but a catalyst for future research collaborations, joint projects, and capacity-building initiatives that will shape the future of our geological and mining sectors,” he said.

The Geological Survey Division is expected to develop proper and standardized operations manual for all the equipment in the next three months.

