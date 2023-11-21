Jenly shared Gold medal moment with PM Sogavare.

As the Solomon Islands National Anthem filled the Maranatha Hall atmosphere yesterday, it was none other than Solomon Islands very own Golden girl, Jenly Tegu Wini who was crowned queen of the Women’s Weightlifting 55 Kilogram category.

Wini (3 gold medals) finished off the podium ahead of teammate Lorah Maelosia (3 Silver) and Nauru’s My Only Stephen (3 bronze medals) in the weight category.

There was no better moment for the country to live-up the PG2023 theme: Challenge, Celebrate, unite as the packed competition venue rapturously chant in unison “Go Solo Go,” a show of national patriotism and a unifying force.

To top it all up, Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare who was among the crowd cheering on our weightlifters had the honour of medal presentation.

The golden girl was delighted of her legacy as one of the most successful Pacific Games Champion in Solomon Islands history, but having the Prime Minister presenting her medal was just the icing on the cake.

The Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sogavare was ecstatic, that right from the start, PG 2023 truly testified to its objective- to inspire, to elevate, and to ‘give joy’ to our Solomon Islanders as proud hosts of the 17th Pacific Games.

OPMC Press