TIGHITCO Berlin Earns Complex Composite Production Award from Low Earth Orbit Launch Service Provider
We are proud to have been selected to support all flight programs and to have the opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge space technology.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO in Berlin, Connecticut, received Approved Supplier Status and production level awards from a launch service provider, based on TIGHITCO’s continued compliance to regulatory ratings, capability listings, quality system accreditations, and consistent conformity to the customers standard of quality and reliability. With this culmination, TIGHITCO has begun production of complex composite components for all models of delivery systems, with a value projected to exceed $25M over a 5-year period. This work will be performed at TIGHITCO’s Berlin and Charleston facilities.
— Mark Withrow, CEO
"This approval is an example of how TIGHITCO continues to focus on new and innovative programs while delivering unparalleled partnerships and performance with our valued customers," stated CEO, Mark Withrow. "We are proud to have been selected to support all flight programs and to have the opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge space technology."
TIGHITCO is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered composite and metal structures for the aerospace and defense industries. With over 80 years of experience, TIGHITCO has a proven track record of providing innovative solutions to the most challenging problems in aerospace and space.
TIGHITCO is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers. TIGHITCO has ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications and is a member of the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP).
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheetmetal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
TIGHITCO, Inc.
Danielle Lyda | Director of Business Development
316-641-3125 | dlyda@tighitco.com
Danielle Lyda
TIGHITCO Inc.
+1 3166413125
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn