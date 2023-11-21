Overnight closure of northbound and southbound I-35 between Huxley and Ankeny scheduled for Nov. 13

Posted on: November 10, 2023

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Nov. 13, 2023 – If you will be traveling on northbound or southbound Interstate 35 between Huxley and Ankeny late at night early next week, there’s a major road closure for emergency repairs that might impact your trip.

Starting Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m., southbound I-35 will be closed from Iowa 210 south of Huxley to NE 36th Street in Ankeny, weather permitting. Northbound I-35 will be closed starting at 12 a.m. through 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition, the southbound I-35 rest area near Elkhart will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. The northbound I-35 rest area will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.

While the roadway is closed, you will be detoured around the work zone using NE 36th Street, U.S. 69, and Iowa 210.

Changes could be made to detour routes during this construction project. Please visit 511ia.org for current detour route information before traveling through this construction zone and pay attention to detour signs and message boards while driving.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Dustin Skogerboe, Iowa DOT Marshalltown construction office, at 641-752-4657 or [email protected]