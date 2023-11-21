Nighttime alternating lane closures on I-80 in Polk County begin Monday night, Nov. 20

Posted on: November 17, 2023

GRIMES, Iowa – Nov. 17, 2023 – If you travel on Interstate 80 near Altoona you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project next week that may slow down your trip.

Starting on Monday night, Nov. 20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting, construction crews will work on resurfacing the bridge decks on I-80 over Fourmile Creek near Altoona. This will require alternating lane closures on the westbound lanes of I-80. On Tuesday night, Nov. 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will work on resurfacing the bridge decks on the eastbound lanes of I-80 which will require alternating lane closures.

You will follow a marked detour route for ramp closures affected by this construction project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Frank Leong, Grimes construction office, at 515-986-2863 or [email protected]