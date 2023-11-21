Vietnam Medipharm Expo to open in Hà Nội this December

VIETNAM, November 21 - HÀ NỘI — The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from December 7 to 9.

The event, following the previous expo in HCM City in August, will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre, No 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street in Hoàn Kiếm District.

It will include the participation of 170 businesses from nearly 20 countries and territories, including India, Poland, Bangladesh, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, the US, Russia, Japan, Pakistan, France, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Switzerland, mainland China, Italy, and Việt Nam, the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC (Vinexad) noted.

A wide range of products will be showcased at 220 booths, focusing on five main categories: pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, processing and packaging machinery; medical machinery and equipment; hospital services and furniture, medical software, and wellness tourism; dental and ophthalmologic equipment; and cosmetics and beauty care equipment.

At the expo, healthcare businesses of Việt Nam will have a chance to directly introduce their advanced products, technologies, and services to potential customers, and discuss with international investors and partners to develop partnerships and boost their access to foreign markets.

Foreign firms can explore the Vietnamese market’s demand and potential, learn about local regulations and policies, promote cooperation with Vietnamese partners, and expand their presence in the local healthcare sector.

A business matching programme and many workshops on various topics will also form part of the three-day event, according to Vinexad. — VNS