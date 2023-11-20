Governor Abbott Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today rang the Nasdaq closing bell to celebrate Texas’ economic achievements and milestones during a virtual bell ringing ceremony with Nasdaq, Inc. at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.



“Texas is the home of innovation, freedom, and opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “With an annual GDP of $2.4 trillion—the eighth-largest economy in the entire world—and more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the nation, we are America’s economic juggernaut. As so many business owners in our great state know, Texas is the modern embodiment of the American dream. One thing is clear, 187 years after Texas was founded, there has never been a better time to be a Texan.”



The Governor was joined at the virtual bell ringing ceremony by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Ed Knight and Head of Listing Karen Snow. Following remarks, Governor Abbott, Chairman Knight, and Head of Listing Snow rang the iconic Nasdaq closing bell in front of the Governor’s Mansion during a live broadcast before a global audience.

