Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC Refiling Interim Management Reports of Fund Performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (“Dimensional Canada ULC”), the manager of the Dimensional Funds, today announced that it intends to refile the Interim Management Reports of Fund Performance for the period ending June 30, 2023 for the Dimensional Funds. The purpose of the refiling is to correct the 2022 historical performance information included in the bar charts for the funds under the heading “Past Performance – Year-by-Year Returns”. Due to an inadvertent production error, the 2022 historical performance information currently included in these bar charts is incorrect. This information will be corrected in the re-filed Interim Management Reports of Fund Performance for the period ending June 30, 2023, which will be available under the SEDAR+ profiles for each of the Dimensional Funds at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information regarding the Dimensional Funds can be found in the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, available on our website at https://ca.dimensional.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.


