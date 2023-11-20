City announces Interim Director of Parks and Recreation

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce that Lindsay Hart will be serving as the Interim Director of Parks and Recreation. Her role will begin Sunday, Dec. 3.

Lindsay has served as the department’s Assistant Director of Recreation since November 2021. She brings 20 years of management experience in Parks & Recreation, including time with the cities of Leawood, Lenexa and Lawrence. She has experience in recreation programming, sports, aquatics, festivals/events, and recreation facilities management.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Interim Director of Parks and Recreation,” said Lindsay Hart. “A thriving Parks & Recreation department is integral to the success of any City, especially one as vibrant and energizing as Lawrence. I look forward to continuing our team’s progress over the coming months.”

The City of Lawrence announced in June 2023 that current Parks & Recreation Director Derek Rogers would be retiring at the end of the year. Rogers has been a member of the City’s leadership team since 2017.

The City is working with an outside firm on a national recruiting search for the next Parks & Recreation Director. The director is responsible for all Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department services, programs, parks, facilities, and properties. Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Director serves as the champion of the City’s Unmistakable Identity outcome, which is focused on enhancing Lawrence’s fantastic arts & culture scene and supporting our quintessential downtown, City parks and community events.

The City is currently working with Confluence, a firm based in Kansas City, to develop a more inclusive and robust Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan, which will fully integrate Arts & Culture into the Parks and Recreation department and outline strategies to meet the ambitious goals set forth in the City’s strategic plan. More information about the Comprehensive Plan is available online.

