Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,661 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize 354 pounds of methamphetamine at El Paso port

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized 354 pounds of methamphetamine Nov. 18. The drugs were concealed in the bed of a pick-up truck that entered the U.S. from Mexico.

“This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop this smuggler.”

Drug bundles in hidden compartment.

The seizure occurred just before 4 p.m. when CBP officers conducting a pre-primary enforcement operation in the area just south of the inspection booths encountered a Dodge Ram truck being driven by 31-year-old Mexican woman. A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the bed of the pick-up. CBP officers escorted the vehicle to the secondary exam area.

CBP officers performed a Z-Portal x-ray scan on the vehicle and noted anomalies. A physical exam of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 161 foil-wrapped bundles hidden beneath the truck bed liner. The contents of the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine.

CBP officers took custody of the driver. She was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize 354 pounds of methamphetamine at El Paso port

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more