CBP officers seize 354 pounds of methamphetamine at El Paso port

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized 354 pounds of methamphetamine Nov. 18. The drugs were concealed in the bed of a pick-up truck that entered the U.S. from Mexico.

“This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop this smuggler.”

Drug bundles in hidden compartment.

The seizure occurred just before 4 p.m. when CBP officers conducting a pre-primary enforcement operation in the area just south of the inspection booths encountered a Dodge Ram truck being driven by 31-year-old Mexican woman. A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the bed of the pick-up. CBP officers escorted the vehicle to the secondary exam area.

CBP officers performed a Z-Portal x-ray scan on the vehicle and noted anomalies. A physical exam of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 161 foil-wrapped bundles hidden beneath the truck bed liner. The contents of the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine.

CBP officers took custody of the driver. She was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.