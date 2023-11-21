Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sexual assault of a child warrant at Gateway to the Americas Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – As U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers began to see the rush of Thanksgiving traffic this weekend, they encountered a man wanted on a felony warrant for alleged sexual assault of a child.

“As Thanksgiving holiday traffic starts to climb, our CBP officers this weekend apprehended a man wanted locally on an outstanding warrant for a sexual crime involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these accentuate and illustrate CBP’s vital role in keeping our border communities secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Jesus Perez Parra, 50, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child issued by Webb County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Perez Parra over to Webb County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.