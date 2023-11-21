The Chicago School, LA Mexican Consulate and AltaMed Announce IME-Becas Scholarship Winner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School, a leading national mental and behavioral health education institution, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, and AltaMed, one of the largest non-profit federally qualified health centers (FQHC) in Southern California, today announced Anabelle Ochoa as the recipient of the first scholarship awarded in collaboration between the three organizations. This award recognizes Ochoa’s exceptional academic achievements, dedication to the field of psychology, and commitment to making a positive impact on her community.



Anabelle Ochoa, a clinical psychology doctoral student at The Chicago School, was selected for this highly competitive scholarship psychology based on her persuasive video entry sharing her desire to promote mental health and well-being among underserved populations. The Chicago School recognized Ochoa’s passion for making a difference in the lives of individuals and communities as it reflects the mission of The Chicago School and the values of the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles and AltaMed.

As part of the IME-Becas Mexican Consulate Scholarship program, Anabelle will receive a $5,000 scholarship towards tuition at The Chicago School. “I would like to thank The Chicago School for this opportunity,” said Ochoa. “Thank you for your generous IME Becas Scholarship and for giving me the space to share my story. I was thrilled to learn that I had been selected as the recipient of this award and would like to express my sincere gratitude. It's an honor to receive this reward and motivating to continue to pursue my educational goals!” Anabella Ocho's story is deeply tied to her Mexican heritage and the immigrant experience. While she was born and raised in the United States, her family's roots are firmly planted in Mexico through her father, who migrated to the U.S. at the age of four from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Anabelle is already a practicing marriage and family therapist but is eager to receive her doctoral degree and begin serving her clients and community as a psychologist.

Dr. Michele Nealon, President of The Chicago School, expressed her excitement about Anabelle Ochoa's achievement, saying, "We are proud to have Anabelle Ochoa as a student at The Chicago School, and her receipt of the IEM Becas Mexican Consulate Scholarship is a testament to her dedication to the field of psychology and her commitment to serving the community. We are confident that she will continue to excel in her studies and make a positive impact on the field of psychology."

“The need for Spanish-speaking mental health providers who understand the needs, challenges, and cultural beliefs of the communities we serve is greater than ever,” said Dr. Efrain Talamantes, senior vice president and chief operations officer of health services at AltaMed. “We applaud Anabelle’s commitment and dedication to raising awareness of mental health and look forward to seeing her serve, advocate, and continue to make a positive impact.”

In a statement released by the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles:

“With the IME (Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior)-Scholarships program, the Government of Mexico through education, promotes the empowerment and well-being of the Mexican community in the United States. At the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, we are very proud that The Chicago School of Professional Psychology has been one of the beneficiary organizations of the program in 2023, as this partnership supports students of Mexican origin in pursuing their studies.”

About AltaMed Health Services Corporation

AltaMed understands that when people receive care that considers their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. Since 1969, we have delivered complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—are focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and essential community services. With more than 50 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age. To learn more about AltaMed, visit: www.AltaMed.org.

About The Chicago School

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School, formerly known as The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, is a not-for-profit, accredited institution with over 40 years of history in educating professionals in the field of psychology and related behavioral sciences. The school offers innovative online and campus-based programs, including PsyD and PhD degrees in Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Educational Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Health Psychology, Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and Applied Behavior Analysis. The Chicago School has campuses across the United States and is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

