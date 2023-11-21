NEWS RELEASE

Nov. 16, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox appoints Stephen Nelson to Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 16, 2023) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Stephen Nelson to the Third District Court, replacing Judge Randall Skanchy’s vacancy. Nelson’s nomination requires confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I appreciate Stephen’s willingness to take on this new responsibility,” Gov. Cox said. “I am confident that his experience and intellect will serve the people of the Third District Court well for years to come.”

Nelson is currently an Assistant United States Attorney in the national security section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah where he has worked since 2016. In this role, Nelson has prosecuted organized crime, violent crime and narcotics.

Prior to his current assignment, Nelson served for 11 years as a deputy district attorney in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office and for two years as an assistant attorney general in the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Nelson is also an assistant professor (lecturer) in the University of Utah’s Department of Political Science.

“I am truly humbled, honored, and grateful to receive this appointment. I have significant respect for the institution of the Utah Judiciary, and, specifically, the important work done every day in the courtrooms of the Third District Court where I worked for many years,” Nelson said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I will diligently strive to uphold the District Court’s institutional legacy of fairness, integrity, respect, and fidelity to the law.”

Nelson has a bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in Economics, a juris doctorate from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Utah.

# # #