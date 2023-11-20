WISCONSIN, November 20 - An Act to repeal 118.40 (2r) (g), 118.40 (2x) (f) and 121.07 (2) (d) and (f); and to amend 121.085 and 121.90 (1) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: reductions to state aid paid to school districts for payments to certain independent charter schools. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb652
You just read:
SB652 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-20
