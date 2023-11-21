Manchin Announces $2 Million for Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in Raleigh County

November 20, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,000,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Shady Spring Public Service District in Raleigh County. This funding will support upgrades to the Glen Morgan wastewater treatment plant to expand the plant’s capacity to approximately 1.6 million gallons per day. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. I’m proud to have secured $2 million through the EPA to boost the Glen Morgan treatment plant’s capacity by 25%, which will better serve households and businesses throughout Raleigh County,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.