Security Alert:  U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

November 20, 2023 10:53pm

Location: The West Bank

Event: Security Alert (November 20, 2023)

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem continues to closely monitor the security situation in the West Bank, where there have been escalated levels of violence since October 7. U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution, remain vigilant, and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness when traveling in the West Bank. Security incidents often take place quickly, and U.S. citizens may be caught in dangerous situations with little to no warning. Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians and between Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents have resulted in deaths and injuries. The Israel Defense Forces have been conducting frequent operations in the West Bank, and the Israeli government is restricting access within the West Bank, including with checkpoints and blocked roads.

U.S. government personnel assigned to Mission Israel or on official U.S. government travel are currently restricted from personal travel in the West Bank other than using route 443 and traveling to and from Allenby Bridge via Route 1 via Jerusalem.

Since October 7, the Israeli government has prohibited the entry from the West Bank into Israel of any Palestinian Authority ID/passport holders, regardless of any other nationality they may hold, including U.S. citizenship. There have been limited exceptions, including the ability to apply for a permit from the Israeli authorities for humanitarian/emergency medical reasons. U.S. citizens with PA IDs/passports can not at this time request to enter Israel visa-free for short term visits up to 90 days for business, tourism, or transit; any unexpired B2 permits issued prior to October 7 are no longer valid for such U.S. citizens.

U.S. citizens with PA IDs/passports who reside in the West Bank may not be able to reach the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or Branch Office in Tel Aviv at this time for in-person passport or Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) assistance. The Embassy will be providing regular outreach to the West Bank for U.S. citizens who are unable to get to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv for an in-person appointment. Please fill out the online form (https://forms.office.com/g/XJLxMjJi5S) so that we can see if you are eligible for an appointment in our upcoming visits. Filling out this form does not confirm an appointment for West Bank outreach; selected applicants will be emailed with a confirmation of services to be provided.

U.S. citizens needing to depart the West Bank who are unable to reach the King Hussein/Allenby Bridge on their own should contact the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem at JerusalemACS@state.gov for assistance.

The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: JerusalemACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: TelAvivACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

By U.S. Mission Israel | 20 November, 2023 | Topics: Alert