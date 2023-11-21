SleepScore Labs & Therabody Unveil Latest Consumer Research: SmartGoggles Improve Sleep Quality, Duration, Reduce Stress
EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScore Labs, the global leaders in sleep science and technology services, and Therabody, the cutting-edge wellness technology company, are pleased to announce the transformative findings of their collaborative research. The validation study, conducted by SleepScore Labs, analyzed 676 nights of objectively measured sleep and revealed that the use of Therabody SmartGoggles is associated with improved sleep quality and sleep duration. Additionally, the research participants reported reduced anxiety and stress, as well as increased relaxation.
The research highlights the positive impact of the Therabody SmartGoggles on multiple sleep outcomes. The study measured objective sleep using the PSG-validated SleepScore Max, along with questionnaires examining self-reported sleep.
The results demonstrated that participants slept longer and experienced a longer duration of deep sleep after using the SmartGoggles before bed, compared to their baseline sleep. Furthermore, they woke up less often and spent less time awake during the night after initially falling asleep. SleepScore, an overall sleep quality measure, also improved when SmartGoggles were used before bed.
In addition to the objective improvements in sleep, participants reported feeling reduced anxiety, decreased stress levels, increased relaxation, and greater sleepiness immediately after using the SmartGoggles before bed. These self-report measures further support the effectiveness of the Therabody SmartGoggles in promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Participants also reported a significant enhancement in sleep quality and feeling more well-rested in the morning when they used the SmartGoggles before bed.
Importantly, sleep improvements were observed without the need for invasive or pharmacological interventions, which can often be uncomfortable, expensive, and accompanied by adverse side effects. Instead, the Therabody SmartGoggles provide a non-invasive, non-habit forming consumer product that can serve as a novel solution for individuals seeking to improve their sleep.
The impact of sleep problems on the global population cannot be underestimated, as they can lead to a range of physical and mental health issues. With evidence-based and non-invasive consumer products such as Therabody SmartGoggles, individuals now have access to an accessible, effective, and easy-to-use solution for improving their sleep quality and overall well-being.
“At Therabody, we’re working to solve people’s real pain points with technology. Our innovations are not only cutting-edge, but also scientifically-proven to actually help people with everything from everyday aches and pains to sleep, which is critical in feeling our best both physically and mentally.”
-Monty Sharma, CEO and President, Therabody
As the leading wellness technology company, Therabody remains committed to helping individuals live healthier, longer lives by developing easy-to-use solutions to their everyday problems. By partnering with SleepScore Labs, a globally recognized authority in sleep science and technology, Therabody further demonstrates its dedication to supporting healthy lifestyle choices and creating scientifically proven products.
“The scientific validation of Therabody products is essential if we are to lead the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. Knowing sleep is one of the most important behaviors for human health and well-being, we are excited to partner with the leading experts in the field to prove how our products improve it.”
-Timothy Roberts, Vice President, Science and Innovation, Therabody
SleepScore Labs and Therabody believe that this research aims to improve the lives of individuals worldwide. By offering a non-invasive and imaginative remedy to enhance sleep and well-being, Therabody SmartGoggles are in line with both businesses' vision to offer evidence-based products that enhance wellness and encourage healthy sleep.
“SleepScore is delighted to support an organization such as Therabody who is the leader in its field and is fully dedicated to developing evidence-based wellness solutions for consumers. We are looking forward to many future projects given the importance of sleep for human performance, health, and wellness.”
-Colin Lawlor, CEO, SleepScore Labs
Results from the study are in the process of being submitted to SLEEP 2024, the annual meeting of the APSS, a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the global leader in sleep improvement. Using data and technology insights, SleepScore Labs empowers people to track, understand, and optimize their sleep for better overall health. By collaborating with industry-leading experts, SleepScore Labs utilizes highly accurate, validated science to create comprehensive sleep solutions validated against polysomnography (PSG) and other gold-standard sleep measures. SleepScore Labs' ecosystem provides consumers, healthcare professionals, and employers with the necessary technology, guidance, and insights to make educated decisions about improving sleep. For more information, visit www.sleepscorelabs.com.
About Therabody
Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable everybody to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company’s product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.
Science is in Therabody’s DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. One of TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Therabody’s products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.
