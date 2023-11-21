The Space Force Association's Inaugural Spacepower Conference to take place Dec. 12-13th in Orlando, FL
The Space Force Association (SFA) announces the inaugural SFA Spacepower Conference: Preserving & Protecting Our Legacy In The Stars.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association's Spacepower Conference serves as a timely event to discuss and demonstrate military, civilians private business capabilities and solutions to today’s issues revolving around space. The SFA Conference will discuss urgent national and global challenges and partake in the discourse but to become an active player in the future of space. The conference is a call to become an integral part of the ongoing dialogue.
Over 2,000 participants will be in attendance, including Guardians, military leaders, private sector voices, industry innovators, and media.
Panels and displays include involvement from top venture capitalist firms, brands, and industry leaders. The program features include robust panel discussions, groundbreaking keynotes, training showcases, and captivating entertainment. Exhibits feature interactive displays of military prowess and cutting-edge space technology. The SFA Spacepower Conference provides an opportunity to delve into the Space Force's culture, stories, and future missions. There are opportunities for emerging talent to engage with investors and network with influential figures in the space industry throughout the conference.
The conference stands unparalleled in its commitment to advancing National Spacepower, providing a collaborative platform for the U.S. Space Force, the Department of Defense, national security experts, and the private and civil sectors.
Distinguished speakers Include General Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, USSF, and other high-ranking military and civilian leaders. Visit https://attendspacepower.com/ for more info on the conference speakers and the agenda.
Coinciding with the conference, SFA features a range of curated experiences, including the Annual SFA Awards Dinner, USSF's Birthday Celebration, and the Guardian Arena Showcase Competition.
The event boasts an impressive roster of partners, including Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Parsons, Microsoft, Two Six Technologies, Parsons, Leo Labs, Advanced Space, AWS, BRPH, and other industry leaders.
Press Credential applications available online at https://attendspacepower.com/get-involved/
For more information on the Space Force Association or the Spacepower Conference, visit https://ussfa.org/
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
https://ussfa.org
+1 720-345-4969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube