Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce $4 Million Federal Highway Administration Digital Construction Grant for Delaware Department of Transportation

WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today announced that the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will receive a $4 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Advanced Digital Construction Management Systems grant program. In August, Carper, Coons, and Blunt Rochester sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation in support of DelDOT’s application.

The Advanced Digital Construction Management Systems grant program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation championed by Carper, Coons, and Blunt Rochester in Congress. With the funding, DelDOT will automate data collection processes that can reduce time spent on labor-intensive and routine activities at worksites while freeing up time for higher-skilled work. By harnessing accurate, real-time data about construction projects, agency inspections, and quality control measures, these enhancements can also reduce workers’ exposure to hazardous worksite conditions and improve the safety of employees and the public traveling through work zones.

“No one working to rebuild our roads should have to worry about being in harm's way on the job,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Thanks to the transformational Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are rebuilding Delaware’s infrastructure in a way that’s smarter, safer, and more resilient. Today’s announcement will go a long way toward helping DelDOT continue improving our roads, highways, and bridges with fewer delays and at lower costs, all while improving worker safety.”

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Delawareans, this time by helping our state collect and process accurate data that will help us build and repair roads and bridges more efficiently and save the lives of workers, drivers, and passengers,” said Senator Coons. “DelDOT is at the forefront of using accurate, reliable data to improve the ways the First State builds transportation infrastructure, and these funds will ensure we remain on the cutting edge across the country.”

“Last week, we celebrated the two-year anniversary of the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – a once-in-a-generation investment in our transportation, clean energy, and broadband infrastructures that I proudly championed in Congress. Since then, DelDOT has been hard at work upgrading our state’s roads, bridges, and highways,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “This grant will allow DelDOT to utilize a data-driven approach to increase project efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability, and safety as they lead the way into the future of transportation infrastructure construction.”

Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski added, “DelDOT continues to utilize new technology to make our work zones safer and more efficient. We are grateful for the support of our congressional delegation as we make substantial infrastructure investments statewide for our multi-modal transportation system.”

