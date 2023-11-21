Feeding the Future: Baby Product Entrepreneur Faces the Dragons on Dragons' Den: Episode 18
Quark®, Canada’s leader in baby and e-commerce, will take part in the 18th season of the hit TV show.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garett Senez, Founder and CEO of Quark, is set to captivate audiences on the hit television show "Dragons' Den." The highly anticipated episode, Episode 18 of the current season, is scheduled to air on November 23, 2023, at 8:00 PM (ET/PT), 8:30 PM NT on CBC and CBC Gem.
Sold at over 1600 stores in Canada including Walmart, Real Canadian Superstore, and London Drugs; Quark is poised to make a memorable impression on Canadian viewers as Garett Senez steps into the Den to pitch their groundbreaking business idea to a panel of seasoned investors, known as the "Dragons." This exciting episode will showcase the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial vision that has made Quark capture the hearts of so many Canadians across the country.
Quark will demo their comprehensive suite of 35 products, including their new BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding System which launches this Winter. All of Quark's products are desigend to be more feature rich than the competition, at prices which don't break the bank.
Launching a business is no small task. No matter how big an idea you think you have, it still takes a lot of work and a ton of cash. Enter DRAGONS’ DEN, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business concepts and products to a panel of Canadian business moguls who have the cash and the know-how to make it happen. They've all been there themselves, so pitchers better not enter the Den unprepared. It takes more than passion to convince these boardroom barons that an idea is worth their investment. The Dragons are ruthless and rightly so - it's their own personal money on the line.
DRAGONS’ DEN is filmed at the CBC Broadcasting Centre in Toronto and airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service starting September 21. Tracie Tighe is Executive Producer. Molly Middleton and Amy Bourne are the Senior Producers. Dianne Buckner hosts.
Full episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes content can be viewed at cbc.ca/dragonsden.
About Quark Baby
Founded in 2021, Quark Baby is a Vancouver-based company dedicated to making parenting easier with an assortment of intelligent baby products designed to be more functional, easier to use, and clean.
Quarks are the smallest particles ever observed. And just like our children, they are the building blocks of our universe. Founded by two new dads, we’re on a mission to solve everyday parenting problems using intelligent design and innovative technology. From feeding to smart parenting tech, we’re simplifying the way people interact with the items they choose to use on their parenting journey.
Visit www.QuarkBaby.com for more information.
BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding System by Quark