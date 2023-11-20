Submit Release
Fish for burbot and win prizes by participating in the Kootenai River Angler Science Program

By reporting tags, you are helping Fish and Game better understand burbot catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, which helps us improve the fishery.

Select tags carry a reward value of $100, so maybe this winter will be your lucky year! If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game. Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338), online or as part of the of the Angler Science Program creel packet.

A brief history lesson

For some, winter is a time to hibernate in the comfort of a warm home, enjoying a hot drink by a crackling fire. For others, winter offers a unique opportunity to try their hand at landing the native and once rare burbot in the Kootenai River.

