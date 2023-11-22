Sail Into Stardom: The 2024 Inked Cover Girl to Embark on the Virgin Inked@Sea Cruise

Registration is now open for aspiring tattoo models looking to grace the cover and hit the high seas on a new iconic voyage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inked Cover Girl is thrilled to announce that registration has commenced for the 2024 competition, where aspiring tattoo models vie for the chance to grace the cover of Inked Magazine. This year, the stakes have been raised to unprecedented heights as participants stand a chance to win $25,000, an exclusive tattoo session with Ryan Ashley, and set sail on Virgin Voyage’s Inked@Sea Cruise.

Inked@Sea is a unique voyage where art, culture, and the high seas converge. The 2024 Cover Girl will join fellow tattoo enthusiasts and renowned artists on this cruise from Miami to the Bahamas to Key West, which offers live tattooing sessions, luxurious lodging, musical performances, and a supportive environment to showcase body art. This year’s winner will also experience their cover shoot on a private island in the Bahamas.

On top of that, a coveted tattoo session with Ryan Ashley awaits the triumphant 2024 Inked Cover Girl. Renowned for her distinctive style characterized by intricate black and gray designs, fine line work, and a focus on detailed realism, Ryan Ashley promises an unforgettable tattooing experience.

Jessica Wilde, one of the industry's most influential tattooed models, has returned as the competition host. Aspiring Inked Cover Girls will gain invaluable insights from Wilde, learning essential tips and tricks on navigating the competitive world of tattoo modeling. Throughout the competition, Wilde will share her wisdom on building a compelling social media presence, breaking into the tattoo industry, mastering influencer techniques, and much more.

Since 2018, Inked Cover Girl, LLC has proudly donated every year to help support music professionals in need. The MusiCares Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides relief for music industry professionals who are struggling with addiction or health issues or require emergency assistance. Inked Cover Girl is thrilled to support the music community with another donation to the MusiCares Foundation at the end of the 2024 competition.

Hopeful models and those interested in learning more can visit cover.inkedmag.com.