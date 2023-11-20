Avalanche maintenance will cause traffic delays in Hoback Canyon, Teton Pass

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to inform drivers that WYDOT crews will be performing some maintenance on some avalanche infrastructure on US highway 189/191, Hoback Canyon and also on state highway 22, Teton Pass, tomorrow morning.

Motorists will see brief closures of up to 20 minutes on US 189/191 through the Hoback Canyon between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Crews will be utilizing helicopter operations in the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon to do some general maintenance and refueling of the avalanche infrastructure known as the O’Bellx units. These units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions. The O’Bellx units are remotely operated by computer and are installed and removed by helicopter. The work will cause intermediate delays for traffic of up to 15 minutes at a time.

Upon completion of the work in the Hoback Canyon, crews will then move operations to WYO 22, Teton Pass to replenish fuel for the gazex system. The gazex system, similar to the O’Bellx units, are remotely operated and also use explosions to trigger controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous conditions. This work should take place approximately between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Motorists will also see brief closures of up to 20 minutes.

For the safety of the traveling public and the safety of WYDOT crews, the road must be briefly closed and free of moving traffic for helicopter operation. Ideally, motorists should only see brief delays as the helicopter carries the O’Bellx units down the mountain. Roadside flaggers will control traffic for the operation. All times are approximate and dependent and subject to change.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and road closures. For more information, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info.