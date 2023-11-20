Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, Florida and the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.



Details of the fireside chats are as follows:

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference:

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The live and archived webcast of both fireside chats will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

If you are interested in arranging an in-person 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your Evercore or Piper conference representatives.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894 a first-in-class, investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, hyperinsulinism, diabetes and obesity.

Contacts:

Chas Schultz

VP, IR & Corporate Communications

cschultz@crinetics.com

(858) 450-6464

Investors:

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577