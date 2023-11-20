Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,638 in the last 365 days.

Lumos Pharma Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in November

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference being held November 28th – 30th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference: November 28th – 30th

  Title: Lumos Pharma Fireside Chat
  Date/Time: November 30th at 2:30 PM EST
  Webcast Link: Register here

The webcast can also be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your Piper Sandler salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$3.4B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lumos Pharma Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in November

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more