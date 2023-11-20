About the telephone conversation between the heads of the foreign affairs departments of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation
21 November 2023
On November 20, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed current areas of Turkmen-Russian cooperation, and also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.