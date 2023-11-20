Shapiro Administration Approves $36 Million in Tax Credits to Businesses, Encouraging Them to Contribute to Local Nonprofit Organizations, Strengthening Neighborhoods and Communities Across the Commonwealth

Through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are continuing their commitment to improve distressed communities.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger made the announcement at the Philabundance food bank in Philadelphia, one of 261 projects being helped through private sector contributions thanks to the NAP.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $36 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to assist low-income individuals and improve distressed areas in Pennsylvania communities. The NAP, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, will support 261 projects across the Commonwealth.

“Since day one, my Administration has made a commitment to strengthening our communities and making Pennsylvania a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “By encouraging businesses to make impactful investments in their local communities, the Neighborhood Assistance Program is driving investment to worthy causes and helping improve the lives of our fellow Pennsylvanians. This program is a great example of the impact we can have when we connect the dots between the private sector, public sector, and nonprofits – and my Administration will continue to support and grow these kinds of partnerships.”

Through the NAP, businesses can receive tax credits of up to 80 percent on the contributions they make to a qualifying community project.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that when local communities are healthy and vibrant, our entire Commonwealth will grow and thrive, and these investments through the Neighborhood Assistance Program are just one way we’re making that happen,” said Secretary Siger. “The NAP helps our low-income areas in a way that very few state or federal programs do – by promoting and encouraging the public-private partnerships that put communities on the right track to fiscal health and long-term prosperity.”

Secretary Siger announced the new statewide NAP funding during a visit to Philabundance food bank in Philadelphia, which will receive nearly $3 million in charitable food contributions from 12 regional businesses participating in the NAP.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program is a crucial tool that enables Philabundance to build consistent food donor relationships, provide incentives, and show support for our most generous and longstanding food donors, helping ensure that our food distributions continue to be robustly supported by Pennsylvania food businesses,” said Loree Jones Brown, Philabundance CEO. “We want to thank the Shapiro Administration for this vital support.”

The approved funding will support a variety of important community projects across Pennsylvania, including:

34 community investments in the central region. One project in Lycoming County will renovate two existing electrical labs at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, allowing the enrollment and graduation of more low-income students at the school.

28 community investments in the Lehigh Valley region. One project in Berks County will renovate a long-vacant, four-floor, 51,000-square-foot building in Reading. Three non-profit organizations with high community impact will occupy the building once the renovations are complete.

33 community investments in the northeast region. One project in Wyoming County will improve access to additional healthcare services by helping Geisinger build a new Convenient Care Plus clinic at one of their facilities in Tunkhannock.

36 community investments in the northwest region. One project in Crawford County will renovate three vacant former student houses at Allegheny College and convert them into housing for qualified low-income buyers.

60 community investments in the southeast region. Philabundance in Philadelphia County, the host of today’s announcement, will utilize contributions from the NAP program to leverage monetary and in-kind food donations that will be distributed to food-insecure households across their service area, which includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

70 community investments in the southwest region. One project in Allegheny County will help provide healthcare worker uniforms to 500 women undertaking employment or training programs in rural communities and vulnerable neighborhoods.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP fact sheet.

For more information about the Neighborhood Assistance Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #