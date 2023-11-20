The digital asset trading platform Coinwin has successfully entered the U.S. market, which will expedite its global market strategy deployment.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 15th, it was announced that the digital asset trading platform Coinwin has successfully entered the U.S. market after obtaining the necessary qualifications and completing registration with the U.S. government. Coinwin also plans to establish branches in the U.S. shortly, hire staff to operate, and provide compliant and efficient services for local individuals and businesses engaged in digital currency transactions. Additionally, this move is expected to create new opportunities for the global adoption of digital economics.

According to a data report released by market analysts within the Coinwin exchange, due to a significant increase in investment capital in the blockchain technology sector, the global blockchain revenue is projected to reach $6 billion in 2023. It is further estimated that by the end of 2035, the global blockchain market will generate $169 billion in revenue. This indicates a promising future for the blockchain economy. Coinwin intends to leverage this market opportunity as part of its global expansion strategy, aiming to boost its business revenue and profits.

When looking at the regional presence in the global blockchain market, Coinwin's strategic move is noteworthy. In the global market, approximately 30% of Americans own at least one form of cryptocurrency, and many businesses recognize the attributes of cryptocurrencies. It is anticipated that by 2035, the Americas will have the largest market share in the cryptocurrency market. Coinwin's competitive team positions it well to thrive in this context, and its presence will offer the U.S. digital economy market greater room for imagination in future development.





Coinwin was founded in 2018 in Singapore. Over the years, it has established operational centers in several countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, and more. With its recent entry into the American market, Coinwin aims to make people aware that trading in cryptocurrencies can be done safely and securely. The company's initial offerings will include trading for five digital currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash. Additionally, they will provide localized products and services to cater to the needs of the local users.

In the past few years, Coinwin has consistently prioritized security, transparency, and a user-centric approach. This approach has gained recognition from the government, the public, and the media, and it has been well-received in the capital markets. Notable supporters include several globally renowned venture capital firms and international banks. People have been discussing Coinwin's foray into the emerging market, expressing various reasons for their involvement, ranging from the desire to diversify their investment portfolios to a strong belief in its potential to revolutionize security and decentralized currency.

Coinwin also intends to actively expand its presence in overseas markets in the future, guided by the principle of sustainable development. This will enable global digital economic transactions to spread economic and social benefits, transforming the way people live and consume worldwide, while also providing everyone with more rewarding opportunities.





Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency transactions carry inherent risks. Users of SpeedyPostage are responsible for conducting their research, ensuring compliance with local regulations, and using the service responsibly. SpeedyPostage or the publisher is not liable for any losses or issues related to cryptocurrency usage for postage services.

Sophia Jones Coinwin service at coinwin.biz