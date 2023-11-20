Experience Magical Christmas Moments at Government House

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2023

Let the spirit of the holiday season surround you at Government House. From stunning traditional Victorian Christmas décor to cherished events, a visit to this beloved Regina attraction is a must-do this season.

"Government House is the perfect backdrop to create Christmas memories with friends and family," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "During the holiday season, I encourage everyone to visit and enjoy Old Fashioned Victorian Christmas, take a tour and step back in time to holiday seasons of years past."

Beginning on November 18, guests can take in the holiday splendour, including 17 trees, 25 window sprays, 62 wreaths, 100 poinsettias, more than 450 feet of garland and thousands of lights. More than 20 volunteers decorated Government House for the 2023 holiday season.

Between 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday, November 24, step back in time and join Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old Fashioned Victorian Christmas at Government House. Enjoy fun-filled indoor and outdoor festivities that will spark the magic of winter in Saskatchewan.

Visitors are encouraged to take photos, learn about Victorian Christmas experiences, interact with staff members and explore all that Government House has to offer. Our staff and volunteers strive to create programming and spaces that are enjoyable, festive and accessible to all Regina residents and visitors.

The Victorian Christmas decorations will remain up until January 8, 2023.

Government House is located at 4607 Dewdney Avenue, Regina. For more information, visit https://governmenthousesk.ca.

The Provincial Capital Commission's mandate includes the celebration of Saskatchewan's capital city, and the preservation of the public assets that are Wascana Centre and Government House.

