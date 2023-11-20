Risch, Idaho Commerce Kickoff Annual Holiday Initiative to Support Idaho Small BusinessesNov20

BOISE, Idaho – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce today announced the fourth annual Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative. Support Local Gems All Season Long is a holiday revival of the statewide Support Local Gems public awareness campaign that encourages Idahoans to support the small businesses—local gems—that make Idaho special.

“The Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative is another chance for Idahoans to support the small businesses in our communities, which power our state’s economy, create jobs, and provide the Gem State with irreplaceable value,” said Risch. “Supporting a local gem during the holidays means your gift goes twice as far—it is a gift to the owner and employees of that store and a gift for whomever receives it. It’s a win-win for Idaho to support local gems.”

Beginning Monday, November 20th until the end of December, the Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative serves to encourage Idahoans to do their Christmas and holiday shopping at their favorite small businesses and promote local shops with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems.

Anyone can participate in the Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative by shopping at a small business in person or online, purchasing gift cards, dining at a local restaurant, and encouraging others to do so, too.

There are also many ways to support small businesses at no cost: Write a positive review, post about a local gem you love on social media with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems, or just say “thank you” to a business in the community.

For a Support Local Gems All Season Long information sheet, click here.

For a Support Local Gems All Season Long media toolkit for small businesses and supporters, visit Senator Risch’s website.

# # #