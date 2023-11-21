Georgia Soccer State Cup Final – Match of the Week

U18 Women's Soccer - Peachtree City, Georgia – December 3rd | 11:30 AM

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women's U18 Georgia Soccer State Cup battle comes to a head on Sunday, December 3rd, to find out who punches their ticket for a trip to the Tampa, Florida, regionals. We're looking forward to a hard-fought battle between LEGION FC GIRLS ELITE (06), coached by Chris Wrabel, and MOBA ACADEMY (06), coached by Joshua Villalobos.



Moba won the last game between these two programs in Columbus after forward Isabella Chimento knocked in (2) back-to-back goals early in the 2nd half to put things out of reach.

Match Preview



Moba is known as a great possession team; they like to keep the ball on the opponent's side of the field with quick, strategic passing. Legion FC will have to go hunting for the ball this match and block the passing routes to the Moba forwards while working on their press to get Moba to change their game plan. Legion FC does a great job shooting from outside the box; they will need more of this to keep Moba off-guard, especially since the Moba defense is well-organized inside the penalty area.

Our top three athletes' colleges should have their eyes on for this match.



1. MOBA Defender Kali McQuade is a predator in the backfield, and with her size and speed, you won't beat her to the net. She wreaks havoc on attackers; good luck getting off a decent shot with Kali in the vicinity.

2. MOBA Forward Jocelyn Crisanto-Tinoco is all over the pitch; blink, and you'll miss her; she closes on the ball so quickly that it's difficult for anyone to react. Both fierce and technical, Jocelyn delivers a vicious combination for opponents to deal with.



3. MOBA Forward Isabella Chimento has a reputation in Georgia, which keeps her double or triple-teamed on the pitch, and we still like those odds. 1-on-1 or 1-on-3, she's breaking ankles either way. This weekend is a big game, and Isabella shows up and shows out in big games.



Buckle up for this one; if you want to catch this match and more exciting weekend soccer, head to MOBA Soccer Academy at 1000 Moba Dr, Peachtree City, GA, on Saturday and Sunday, December 2nd & 3rd for lots of Georgia Soccer State Cup Final action!