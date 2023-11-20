Update No. 1: VSP BCI Troop A East - St. Johnsbury / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A3004337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East – St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9 a.m. Aug. 3, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 110 and Poor Farm Road, Washington, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Michele Demar

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has informed the Vermont State Police that the office has officially ruled the manner of death of Michele Demar, 33, of Northfield as a suicide. She was found to have died by hanging in the town of Washington on Aug. 3, 2023.

The Vermont State Police investigation into the death is continuing, but this incident is not considered suspicious, and there are no concerns for public safety.

***Initial news release, 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Aug. 3, 2023, near the intersection of Vermont Route 110 and Poor Farm Road in the town of Washington.

The victim has been identified as Michele Demar, 33, of Northfield, Vermont. An autopsy conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of her death was hanging; the manner of death remains pending. Initial evidence gathered at the scene indicated the death is not suspicious, but this remains an open and active case.

The state police asks that anyone with information about this incident call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -