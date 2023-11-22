James A. Rocco Releases New Christmas EP ‘Holidays With Mom’
The Musical Theatre and Cabaret star’s latest is a heartfelt ode to precious time spent with family.NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James A. Rocco’s performances have inspired audiences across the country, and earned him the title of Broadway Minneapolis’ Vocalist of the Decade. On his newest release, he embraces the nostalgia of the season with a lush performance that captures the warmth of an impromptu sing-a-long in a family living room.
“My mom is 91 and I wanted to do something special for her,” James explains. "When I was a child she told me 'The Christmas Song' was her favorite holiday song and I have never forgotten that. I introduced her to the sounds of a rock and roll holiday with Darlene Love's classic, 'Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).' This year she fell in love with Sondheim's 'I Remember' and that's how this EP came to be."
The multi-talented performer completed these new recordings while co-directing and choreographing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the historic 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle with his longtime collaborator, David Armstrong of Broadway Nation. Along with an all star cast of musicians, he breathes new life into these seasonal hits. His lively rendition of ‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)' is as charismatic of a vocal performance you’ll hear this season and features an exciting international collaboration with Russian rocker Steve Kittens. 'Holidays with Mom' is a short collection with inter-generational appeal that will enchant listeners of all ages.
James’ new EP offers much needed respite from an increasingly chaotic world. It is meant to bring family and friends together to enjoy the simple pleasures of each other’s company. For lovers of pop music and Broadway aficionados, these recordings will be cherished for years to come.
‘Holidays with Mom’ is available Nov. 22, 2023, on all digital music and streaming platforms, courtesy of Upper West Side Records. Be sure to add it to your holiday playlist.
James A. Rocco is a Broadway veteran who played The Rum Tum Tugger in 'CATS', and choreographed 'The Wizard of Oz' with Eartha Kitt, Mickey Rooney and Roseann. Rocco was the first man to play The Witch in Sondheim’s 'Into The Woods' at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia and toured as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar.' His single 'And The Night Stood Still' was a Top 40 hit on the FMQB charts and he regularly appears in concert halls and clubs around the world, including a stint with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and The Super Sounds. Rocco first appeared as a child vocalist on Frank Sinatra and Bob Guadio's 'Watertown' album and went on to record his first singles at the historic Gold Star Studios, home of The Righteous Brothers and the Wall of Sound. He is the former Producing Artistic Director of The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. With Jeffrey P. Scott, he co-founded Thirty Saints Productions and with Albert Evans ('Pageant') he created the cult hits 'Hooked on the 70s' and 'Nite Club Confidential', both available for licensing through Thirty Saints Productions and Broadway Licensing.
