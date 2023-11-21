Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation Hosted A Unique Auction For Kirk Fletcher That Raised A Compelling $34,983
KTBA Continues to Champion Music Education and Artist Aid Through Dedicated Programs and InitiativesDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA) has once again demonstrated the unifying power of music, as their recent Kirk Fletcher Guitar Package Auction culminated in an extraordinary $34,983 raised in support of the acclaimed blues guitarist's recovery. Fletcher, known for his soulful and versatile guitar playing, suffered a stroke in July 2023 during a performance in Tennessee, prompting an outpouring of support. This effort not only surpassed the goal but also showcased the blues community's immense capacity for compassion and support.
Auction in Harmony with Compassion
In early November, KTBA and Joe Bonamassa responded to Kirk Fletcher's medical needs with a profound gesture of camaraderie. The auction featured a prized 2022 Gibson Les Paul Custom Guitar, generously donated by Gibson and autographed by a stellar lineup of blues artists. In addition, Joe Bonamassa, with his personal connection to the cause, contributed a rare '48 Fender Dual Professional Amp from his private collection, along with a suite of hand-signed accessories, to the auction. The 'BUY IT NOW' option resonated with a gracious donor, securing the package for $20,000, while the community's contributions continued to pour in.
Ongoing and Upcoming Initiatives
As KTBA continues its philanthropic journey, the '7 Days of Giving' Auction opens today, coinciding with the global GivingTuesday movement. Following an impressive $18,000 raised last year, this year's auction aims to amplify its impact with an array of collectible items that bear the signatures and stories of blues legends.
KTBA at Sea IX Cruise Sweepstakes
Looking ahead, the KTBA at Sea IX Cruise Sweepstakes is poised to be a crescendo in the foundation's fundraising efforts. Set to launch on Friday, December 1st, it promises participants a chance to win a luxurious experience aboard a sold-out blues cruise. The sweepstakes underscore KTBA's commitment to fostering a love for blues music, while a $20 donation not only provides ten entries but also supports the foundation's educational initiatives.
Led by Joe Bonamassa's vision, KTBA dedicates itself to the perpetuation of music education, having enriched over 100,000 students since 2011. With every strum of support, KTBA nurtures the future of music, ensuring that the soul of the blues beats on. To contribute to the ongoing fundraising efforts, please visit ktba.org
ABOUT THE KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE FOUNDATION
Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa. Our mission is to fuel a passion for music in younger generations by funding projects and scholarships to provide students and teachers the resources and tools needed to further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has been able to fund music programs and initiatives that have impacted the lives of 100,000+ students in all 50 states. We accomplish this by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country.
In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program. This program was created as an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program aims to help struggling musicians get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, we have helped over 350 musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA has made the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization to help struggling musicians get on their feet and on the road!
With donations of almost $2 Million in total from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and more, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has been able to help keep music education thriving!
