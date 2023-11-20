Idaho Rural Partnership Announces October MeetingOct24

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (October 24, 2023) — The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board will meet on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.

The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board joins diverse public and private resources in innovative collaborations to strengthen communities and improve life in rural Idaho. The IRP board is established by state statute and is made up of 36 individuals who work together to improve economic and social conditions in rural Idaho.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce,Sawtooth Conference Room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IRP, visit http://irp.idaho.gov/.

