Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sun Dog Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the “Report”) entitled “Technical Report on the Sun Dog Property – Northwestern Saskatchewan, Canada” prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on the Sun Dog Project (“Sun Dog” or the “Project”). Sun Dog is located at the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge District, near Uranium City. The Report was co-prepared by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. and has an effective date of June 30, 2023. The Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is published on the Company’s website at www.standarduranium.ca.

Qualified Persons

All scientific and technical information contained in the Report summarizing the work completed to date on the Project has been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., co-author of the report and independent Qualified Person (“QP”) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. The Report was co-authored by Sean Hillacre, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company, QP under the definitions established by NI 43-101. The Report does not contain a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) in accordance with NI 43-101.

The QPs have reviewed and verified that the technical information with respect to all the Company’s exploration efforts to date contained in the Report are accurate and have approved the written disclosure of such information. The Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world’s richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 187,542 acres (75,895 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium’s Atlantic, Canary, Ascent, Corvo, and Rocas Projects, in the eastern Athabasca Basin, comprise twenty-three mineral claims over 25,242 hectares. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

